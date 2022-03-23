Jenny Cudd sentenced to 2 months probation, $5,000 fine

Cudd was in Washington, D.C. Wednesday for her sentencing for her participation in the Capitol riot.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Midlander Jenny Cudd has been sentenced for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Cudd faced a judge at 3 p.m. CST in Washington, D.C. after she pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, a misdemeanor charge.

The judge sentenced Cudd to two months probation, as well as a $5,000 fine, according to WUSA 9. Additionally, the judge required a $500 restitution payment and rejected the DOJ's recommendation of a 75 day sentence.

Cudd faced a maximum of six months in prison along with a supervised release and fines.

She was originally charged with the misdemeanors of knowingly entering a federal building without permission to do so and engaging in disorderly conduct without permission to do so, as well as violent entry or disorderly conduct at the Capitol. She also faced felony charges of obstruction of an official proceeding, remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

According to court documents, the day before the sentencing the government filed a motion to have the sentencing date pushed back.

The reason for this request was due to technicalities the government saw with some of Cudd's statements in the sentencing memorandum.

In the memorandum, Cudd stated that she did not realize that it was a criminal offense to enter the Capitol building when she went in.

The prosecution argues that since Cudd stated this, she is removing an important element needed to prove a conviction.

As such, the government requested more time to determine if any extra steps need to be taken and stated that the offense-level reduction for Cudd's guilty plea should not be applied in this case.

In response, Cudd's team refuted these arguments by saying the government had not noticed any problems with the plea agreement until March 21, despite conducting one-on-one interviews with her about the deal leading up to the sentencing.

The defense team also noted that Cudd spent "a substantial amount" on travel expenses for the sentencing and that she is "emotionally vested in this case and her sentencing date," making it unacceptable to move the date back.

In the end, the courts sided with the defense team, and Cudd was sentenced on Wednesday as scheduled.

Cudd joins multiple others who have been sentenced for their participation in the Capitol riot, including fellow Midlander Eliel Rosa who plead guilty to a charge in July 2021 and was sentenced in October 2021.