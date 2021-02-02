Jenny Cudd asks for permission to travel to Mexico for work-related retreat

MIDLAND, Texas — Jenny Cudd, the Midland business owner and former mayoral candidate charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riots, has asked a judge for permission to travel to Mexico.
The court motion was filed on February 1.
Her lawyers say she had prepaid a weekend retreat for herself and her employees at Becky's Flowers to go to Riviera Maya, Mexico. The retreat would reportedly serve as a work-related bonding time for employees and their spouses.
The retreat would run from Feb. 18-21.
Cudd and Eliel Rosa have a court hearing on February 5 for their part in the Capitol riots. Both are currently out on a PR bond.