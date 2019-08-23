JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Jeff Davis County Commissioners have sidelined a decision on becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary.

These "sanctuaries" are areas where certain gun control measures are not enforced because they are thought to violate the Second Amendment.

Other West Texas counties like Presidio and Hudspeth became Second Amendment sanctuaries earlier in 2019.

Presido County was the first county in Texas to declare itself a 2nd Amendment sanctuary.

Commissioners in Jeff Davis are discussing what becoming a sanctuary would mean for local government there.

The resolution could be brought up again in coming up commissioners meetings, before a decision is made.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.