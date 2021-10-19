Houston developer, Rodeo director owns plane that crashed, caught fire near Houston with 21 people on board

James Alan Kent was one of the passengers who survived when his plane crashed in Waller County on the way to Boston for the ALCS.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — We're learning more about the owner and passengers of the plane that crashed and went up in flames in Waller County Tuesday morning.

The owner of the plane is developer James Alan Kent, who was one of the 21 people who survived when the plane crashed at Houston Executive Airport.

One passenger told KHOU 11 they were still very shaken hours after what they thought would be "the trip of a lifetime."

“Things were flying around and when it finally came to a stop, they just said 'Get out, get out' because we thought it was going to explode," said the passenger, who didn't want to be identified. "It was already on fire before we got out of it!"

Kent's wife said the group was headed to Boston for the American League Championship Series between the Red Sox and Astros. She said Kent is OK and they are very thankful that everyone is safe and that all the safety measures on the plane worked well.

"We are extremely grateful that there were no fatalities or serious injuries. We will be working with the FAA and the NTSB to ensure that we are complying with all of their requirements," a spokesperson for Kent said in a statement.



What we know about J. Alan Kent

Alan Kent is the president and CEO of Flair Builders, a custom homebuilder in Spring that develops large-scale residential communities across Texas and other states. Flair, a native Houstonian who went to Waltrip High School, got into the market in the 80s and his homes sell for as much $10 million.

Kent is now the founder of J. Alan Kent Development and oversees a portfolio of projects which have generated over $100 million in revenue, according to his website. He is described as "the largest landowner and developer in northwest Harris County."

AERIALS: Raw video of plane on fire

Kent has been serving as one of the board directors for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo since 1985. His commitment to the rodeo has earned him the title of lifetime vice president, according to HLSR's website.

Kent is also a sponsor of the Houston Children’s Museum and has contributed to Texas Children’s Hospital, The Boys and Girls Home, and Houston Children’s Charities, his website says.

Waller County plane crash

The plane crash that happened in Waller County Tuesday is under investigation by the FAA and NTSB.