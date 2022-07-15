Jaguars employees arrested for running a sexually oriented business without the proper license

The suspects violated the Odessa City Ordinance 4-5 regarding Sexually Oriented Business License Requirements.

On July 10 at 11:30 p.m., OPD Officers conducted an inspection at the Jaguars Night Club according to an affidavit from OPD. It is located at 6824 Cargo Road in Odessa

Jaguars is classified as a sexually oriented business, or SOB, and the management was previously notified that their SOB License had expired on April 13, 2022.

Jaguars staff members and counsel had letters that said Jaguars was no longer classified as a sexually oriented business and was voluntarily operating as a "Bikini Bar".

However, Jaguars apparently did not want to surrender their SOB License and instead was operating their business as if they were a Sexually Oriented Business and not a "Bikini Bar".

Officers also observed entertainers and non-entertainers engaging in activities which would require an SOB License.

In total, 18 people were arrested for the violation. Most were charged with violating a sexually oriented business license.

This charge is a class A misdemeanor that is punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.