x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Jaguars employees arrested for running a sexually oriented business without the proper license

The suspects violated the Odessa City Ordinance 4-5 regarding Sexually Oriented Business License Requirements.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has arrested multiple suspects for their involvement in Violating Odessa City Ordinance 4-5 regarding Sexually Oriented Business License Requirements. 

On July 10 at 11:30 p.m., OPD Officers conducted an inspection at the Jaguars Night Club according to an affidavit from OPD. It is located at 6824 Cargo Road in Odessa 

Jaguars is classified as a sexually oriented business, or SOB, and the management was previously notified that their SOB License had expired on April 13, 2022. 

Jaguars arrests by Odessa Police

1 / 18
Ector County Sheriff's Office
Luis Carrizoza

Jaguars staff members and counsel had letters that said Jaguars was no longer classified as a sexually oriented business and was voluntarily operating as a "Bikini Bar".

However, Jaguars apparently did not want to surrender their SOB License and instead was operating their business as if they were a Sexually Oriented Business and not a "Bikini Bar". 

Officers also observed entertainers and non-entertainers engaging in activities which would require an SOB License. 

In total, 18 people were arrested for the violation. Most were charged with  violating a sexually oriented business license.

This charge is a class A misdemeanor that is punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

The investigation is still ongoing and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Traffic Alert: Neely Avenue to be closed starting on July 18