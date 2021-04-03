Small businesses celebrating Gov. Abbott's executive order

"It’s a weight lifted off the shoulders for sure," Thomas said.

MIDLAND, Texas — For richer or for pour...it is a vow and a labor of love business owners make. That includes being served a year no one could have predicted.

For Jeff Thomas, Tall City Brewery owner, floating the keg was not an option.

“We weren’t going to fail and that was how it was going to be," Thomas said. "We had just started and we were going to stay open and adjust here and there on expenses and stuff.”

Like many restaurants and bars, they were forced to get creative.

They started selling beer to go and added food trucks so they could change their liquor license from a bar to a restaurant.

“We tried to read up on everything we could do to stay open, it was a lot of tightropes walking," Thomas said. “We got to open and reopen about three times before September but and I think it was about four months total.”

When they did reopen, it was a constant worry that they would be forced to close again.

“You always worry about a Saturday afternoon all these people coming in, we would count to make sure we didn’t go over 75 percent capacity," Thomas said.

But now, with the governor's latest executive order, as many customers can come and go as they please.

A reason to raise a glass, and cheers to a healthy tomorrow.

The order officially begins Wednesday, March 10.