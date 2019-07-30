Capital One is warning customers about a data breach involving over 100 million people.

A hacker gained access to personal information from about 100 million Americans and 6 million Canadians through Capital One credit card applications.

While there are no Capital One banks in West Texas, there are plenty of Capital One customers.

“I’ve been a customer gosh—10 years or more," said Joseph Bontky, long time Capital One customer.

He also may be one of the 100 million people in the US who’s personal information was obtained by a hacker in a massive Capital One breach.

“I heard about the security breach actually through a Facebook notification yesterday. I haven’t gotten anything official from Capital One yet'" Bontky said.

According to Capital One, the 7th largest bank in the nation, most of the information illegally obtained was on consumers and small businesses who applied for one of the credit card products between 2005-2019.

The company says about 140,000 Social Security numbers and 80,000 linked bank account numbers were compromised.

“If you think about how connected our world really is and how much we rely on just our personal information being electronically dispersed on things everyday, from getting a tank full of gas, to even buying a Starbucks...I mean our personal information is out there,” Bontky said.

Bontky, a Midland College IT specialist, says he is not worried about a data attack affecting him because he has been proactive in protecting his online identity. He says he checks his credit reports every three months.

“Make sure and keep track of the information that’s in there and investigate any anomalies that you find in there."

