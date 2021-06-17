Odessa native being hailed as hometown hero by Black Cultural Council of Odessa

"It doesn't matter how the world views you, it's just more how you view yourself and what you're willing to do to assure that you can get to those new heights."

ODESSA, Texas — The Black Cultural Council of Odessa's Juneteenth Celebration will start tomorrow. The Hometown Heroes Living the Dream' panel will take place on Saturday, with Felix Neboh, Roy Williams, Bradley Vasquez as the three panelists.

Felix Neboh is being hailed as a hero by community members because of his success on and off the field.

"I wake up and I try to live my life the best way I can base of the values I was taught," says Felix Neboh.

Neboh grew up in a sports family with three brothers and parents.

"You know sports is a big part of my family. Most people know my family, know my mother and father. They run a track program they ran a track program here since I was three running in it,"

Once he got older, he began coaching alongside his family.

Some won't believe it, but I coach ages two all the way to 18. I've been doing that since I was 18."

In high school, he played football for Odessa High then transferred to Permian to finish. After high school, he went on to play at University of Texas El Paso and then Truman State in Missouri, where he received his Bachelors in 2015.

However after college, Felix decided to run a different route.

"I registered for the LSAT. Got a program studied for a little bit, got a high enough score to get into a few schools and I say you know what I guess I'm going to law school," says Neboh.

He received his law degree in 2020 from Oklahoma City University and recalls getting sworn in as a top five moments in life.

Whether as an attorney, coach and athlete, he's continuing to inspire other to reach any goals.

"You can be that judge you can be that lawyer you can be that doctor you can be that pharmacist. It doesn't matter how the world views you it's just more how you view yourself and what you're willing to do to assure that you can get to those new heights is all that really matters," says Neboh.

Succeeding on and off the field is one of the many reasons Felix Neboh is being hailed a hometown hero.

"Just try to make sure that my character, not to disrespect the name that I have, the name my parents built in this community. If in that process I'm viewed as a hero, then even better."

The Hometown Heroes Living the Dream Panel is Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 2-3:30pm at the Blackshear Auditorium. Scholarships will also be given out.