How to make sure your water is safe

Having your water tested can bring peace of mind, especially if you think something seems off.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — It's important to know what is in your water, and boil water notices can definitely cause a scare.

"You know the water tables can fluctuate and it's best to know you know what you're drinking, what you have access to," said Bryan Ogden with Martin Water Laboratory.

Which is why the lab tests water, whether it be from a home or business, for things that aren't supposed to be in there.

"Bacteria is a big one especially now, you know, the states, cities, they monitor total coliform, e-coli in the water," said Ogden.

Ogden recommends testing your water if something seems off, but also getting it tested yearly just to check things out.

"We recommend a yearly maintenance on testing water," said Ogden. "It carries with it a lot of piece of mind, you know that there isn't any of that harmful coliform or e-coli in the water."

Ogden also says RO systems can help filter out any of those harmful bacteria or minerals.