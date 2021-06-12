Ireland Elementary reopens for classes following early dismissal Friday

Both Odessa Fire Rescue and Atmos Energy tested for gas leaks, finding no issues.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ireland Elementary reopened for classes Monday after a strong natural gas smell prompted the district to dismiss classes early Friday.

Ector County ISD Chief Communications Officer Mike Adkins told NewsWest 9 Odessa Fire Rescue has checked the building with gas detecting meters twice and did not find any issues.

Atmos Energy also checked the building, and pressure tested the gas lines and valves twice, finding no leaks.

No carbon monoxide issues have been found either.

At this time, no cause has been detected for the illnesses reported last week.