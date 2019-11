PECOS COUNTY, Texas — The Iraan community is in mourning after a firefighter passed away.

Albert Willock, 20, died on November 12. According to family, Willock was on his way to work when his vehicle hit a patch of ice and left the roadway.

His funeral is being held at the First Baptist Church on November 16 at 11 a.m. The church is located at 421 Harte Street in Iraan.