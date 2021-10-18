Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after rollover crash causes death of Marble Falls woman

According to MPD, the driver had been going eastbound on the Loop 250 service road before driving over the south curb of the roadway and striking a guardrail.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are investigating after an early morning crash left one woman dead.

Officers responded to the 5300 block of Loop 250 on the south service road around 2:30 a.m..

There they found a Jeep Gladiator that had rolled over.

According to MPD, Stefano Scarmana had been driving eastbound on the service road before driving over the south curb of the roadway and striking a guardrail. This caused the vehicle to roll before coming to a stop on its top side.

Scarmana was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The passenger Angela Wrinkle, 57, of Marble Falls was pronounced dead at the scene.

After Scarmana was released from the hospital, he was taken to the Midland County Jail where he has been booked and charged with intoxication manslaughter.