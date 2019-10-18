Complex Community Federal Credit Union is celebrating 61 years of doing business in West Texas. To say ‘thank you’ to their customers, team members did intentional acts of kindness throughout the community Thursday. They dropped off goodies at a nursing home and read to elementary classrooms, to name a few.



They dedicate one day every year to doing intentional acts of kindness throughout the community.



“We took International Credit Union Day and went a step above and turned it into intentional acts of kindness. This year we're doing 61 intentional acts of kindness in honor of our 61st anniversary,” Tammy Chambers, VP of informational technology said.



Team members spent all of Thursday stopping by at hospitals, police & fire stations, schools and other organizations that serve West Texas. They're also packing 61,000 meals for Test Texas children in need.