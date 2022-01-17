Insurance now covers at-home COVID-19 tests, but they're hard to come by

Insurance companies are required to cover at-home COVID-19 tests, and later this week you will be able to order them directly from the government.

MIDLAND, Texas — On Saturday, an order went into effect that requires insurance companies to cover at-home COVID-19 tests. Additionally, later this week you will be able to order the tests directly from the government.

The order is part of the Biden administration's plan to get more people throughout the country tested for COVID-19.

"We are getting information from insurance companies daily," said Setor Akati of Doctors Pharmacy. "For the most part they tend to cover it 100%."

Insurance companies and health plans are required to cover eight free over-the-counter at-home tests per covered individual per month.

"Every patient wants to call their insurance and find out what the process is to get a COVID test covered," said Akati.

If you buy the tests up front, you can also submit a claim for reimbursement after you buy them.

"Even though you are buying it out of pocket, keep your receipt and send it into your insurance, because almost every insurance is set up a process to reimburse you for that cost," said Akati.

Some insurance agencies might have preferred networks. This means they may want you to get the tests from certain websites or pharmacies, so it is important to be in contact with your provider.

If you get a test from outside that network, companies are required to reimburse you for $12 per test.

But one problem local pharmacies are seeing is getting those at-home COVID-19 tests in stock.

"We have a waiting list of people that are wanting to get them, and we call them and say 'hey we have a few,' and then before I know it, I'm out," said Akati.