ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An inmate at the Ector County Jail has died.

According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, a 65 year old male inmate was found unresponsive the evening of January 31.

ECSO says he appeared to have hung himself behind a commode partition.

Jail staff started CPR before he was taken to the Emergency Room at Medical Center Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 1:03 a.m. on February 1.

The Texas Rangers are conducting an investigation and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards has been notified.