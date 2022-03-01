Ink Masters Tattoo Show to hold Odessa Tattoo Expo

The event will be at the Ector County Coliseum between March 4 and 6.

ODESSA, Texas — The 8th annual Odessa Tattoo Expo will be held at the Ector County Coliseum between March 4 and 6.

The event will be hosted by the Ink Master Tattoo Show and feature over 150 award winning tattoo artists. These artists will help people find their style of tattoo from realistic to traditional or black and grey to color.

There will also be piercings available at the event as well. Tickets will be available at the door only and for a $5 discount, people must arrive before 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

Each day, the doors will open at 11:00 a.m. and cost $25 a ticket. Doors will close on Friday and Saturday at 11:00 p.m., while on Sunday, the event will end at 9:00 p.m.