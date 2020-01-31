LUBBOCK, Texas — Wife of Matt Dawson announced Wednesday he will be moving out of ICU to a long-term care facility.

An update from his wife posted on Facebook says the move will offer "more physical/occupational therapy, as well as prepare him for brain rehab."

She added while Matt's still not awake, he has moments where he can respond by hand squeezing or giving a thumbs up.

The family also thanked the staff at UMC for the care they've provided.

