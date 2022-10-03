How does inflation impact the Permian Basin?

Mickey Cargile of Cargile Investment Management believes the Permian Basin handles high inflation rates better due to the boom and bust nature of oil.

MIDLAND, Texas — Prices everywhere are going up. From gas, to food, to other services, things have gotten more expensive, as inflation is up by almost 8% from the last year.

So what is inflation? It's something we hear about a lot.

"In my opinion, the definition of inflation is when wages increase but there’s no increase in productivity," Mickey Cargile of Cargile Investment Management said. "The reason that is caused is by expansion of the money supply."

Inflation impacts the entire country, but whether the impact is great or small varies from region to region. Cargile believes that the Permian Basin will be affected less due to the cyclical nature of the oil and gas industry.

"Whenever inflation goes up, the cost for you to survive goes up," Cargile said. "Wages have increased, but they’ve increased slower than the CPI, so we’ve had negative wage growth even though wages have increased. More of your money is being absorbed by the cost of living."

The entire country is currently feeling the consequences of the high inflation rate. However, every area is impacted differently.

"I think our area is probably affected the least because we’re most used to inflation," Cargile said. "Every time we have a boom, we have inflation and rent, cost of food, cost of fuel. So we’re used to that. I think there are areas where wages are stagnant across their economy that this affects much more."

With inflation going up, how does it get corrected?

"Well high prices will fix inflation because it will destroy demand and then people will come up with other things to do," Cargile said. "Instead of buying brisket, you’ll buy Cheerios, and so it has a way of repairing itself. I do believe that it will have to be a recession to really get inflation under control."