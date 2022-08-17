Increased traffic enforcement incoming

From Aug. 19 through Sept. 5, the DPS will be increasing their total Texas Highway Patrol Troopers on the Road.

MIDLAND, Texas — Starting Aug. 19 and ending on Sept. 5, The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will increase their number of Texas Highway Patrol (THP) Troopers on the roads. This is a part of the Intoxicated Driving Mobilization (IDM) - Specific Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP), or IDM STEP.

The goal of this program is to reduce DWI-related crashes, injuries, fatalities and other dangerous outcomes that can happen on the road.

Troopers will be looking for speeding, driving while intoxicated and drivers not wearing their seatbelts.

The DPS are also offering several safety tips for people driving during the Labor Day holiday:

Don’t drink and drive . Make alternate plans if you’re consuming alcohol.

. Make alternate plans if you’re consuming alcohol. Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road.

for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road. Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law. Slow down , especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones. Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.

while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road. Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.