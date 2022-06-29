Fire Marshals stress importance of firework safety

Fireworks are allowed in Ector and Midland County, but not inside city limits.

ECTOR, Texas — With Independence Day coming up it's firework season, which means all kinds of different fireworks, poppers and sparklers will be set off.

"We want people to have a good time, it is the Fourth of July, the nation's Independence Day so we want people to celebrate, but just be responsible," said Justin Bunch, Fire Marshal for Midland County.

Right now it is extremely dry and both Ector and Midland County are under a burn ban.

"There's no rules as far as our the county when you can or can't shoot fireworks. With the burn ban going on that doesn't effect fireworks, there's different laws and stuff that go into effect," said Bunch.

However it's important that if you are lighting fireworks you take some precautionary steps.

"Wherever you're going to do fireworks make sure it's clear, not in an area that's full of vegetation and what not, and if you'r going to be using fireworks you need to use them as they're intended," said Omar Galindo, Fire Marshal with Odessa Fire Rescue.

Fire works are allowed in the county but not in city limits.

"Fireworks are permitted in the county as long as you're on private property, in city limits it's not allowed, it's not permitted. City limits if you get caught, you get fined and they get taken away," said Galindo.

When it comes to preparation, local fire departments are ready for this next week.

"We're going to have some extra personnel to man some tankers, that way we're ready and available for anything that happens out in the county or city, wherever it is," said Galindo.