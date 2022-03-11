The importance of lung screenings for former, current smokers

Lung cancer screenings can help catch cancer before it spreads.

MIDLAND, Texas — November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. This type of cancer is one of the most common to be diagnosed with, so it is important to get checked regularly, especially if you currently smoke or have a history of smoking.

"When we do the screenings every year, we're able to see any changes when they're small, and then if they look anything like lung cancer, then we can treat that a lot sooner," said Chasity Shelton, Patient Nurse Navigator for Midland Memorial Hospital.

Getting a lung cancer screening is quick and painless.

"They'll be taken to the CT scan area, lay on the CT scan area with their hands above their head and the scan takes really less than five minutes, so then they go on about their day," said Shelton.

Smoking is a major risk factor for lung cancer, but jobs and environment can also be a risk.

"Things like asbestos, and arsenic, and diesel fumes, heavy metals, nickel, cadmium, beryllium, those sorts of things, having extended exposures to those things can also increase your risk for lung cancer," said Shelton.

The best way to prevent lung cancer is to never start smoking, and if you do smoke, think about quitting.

"Stopping smoking is the number one best thing you can do to lower you risk of lung cancer," said Shelton.

If you would like to quit smoking, you can call 1-800-QUIT-NOW which is the national hotline that will get you in touch with local resources.