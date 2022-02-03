IHOP, MCHS partner to raise money for Children's Miracle Network

The partnership has provided more than $22,000 for CMN since 2006.

ODESSA, Texas — IHOP and Medical Center Health System are coming together to raise funds for Children's Miracle Network.

Customers at IHOP locations in Midland and Odessa can contribute from now through March 1 by buying CMN balloons, leaving a cash donation or adding a donation to their bill.

100% of the money donated will go toward paying for equipment, staff training and charitable care for patients and families in the NICU and Pediatric units at MCHS.

