IH-10 eastbound lane closed after multi-vehicle pileup crash in Jeff Davis County

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to a multi-vehicle pileup crash at the Interstate 10/Interstate 20 split in Jeff Davis County.

This pileup included as many as 12 vehicles with multiple injuries. The agencies that responded to the crash included Texas Department of Transportation, Reeves County Emergency Personnel, and Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

The eastbound lane of Interstate 10 is closed right now and this area is considered an active crash scene. Motorist are urged to avoid the area and travel is discouraged at this time due to icy roadways.