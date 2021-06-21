The Museum of the Southwest is in need of a new parking lot

If city council approves the $75-85,000 this week, then construction can start in as soon as 60 days.

MIDLAND, Texas — "We are in desperate need of parking lot repair," said Lori Wesley, Museum of the Southwest's executive director.

Holes, quite literally everywhere you turn at the Museum of the Southwest parking lot.

"Obviously Midland is very well known for potholes because of the oilfield traffic, but any fixtures that they can do on this is amazing, it's awesome," Armando Villesca, farmer's market vendor said.

After five years enough is enough. The museum is finally working to fix it.

"We have repaired it a couple of times in the last five or six years, but now it's too far gone," Wesley said.

If it's approved in city council this week, construction will start in 60 days and only take about 3-4 days to complete.

"Asphalt is a product of oil, so the higher the price of oil, the higher the price of asphalt, so we're looking at about $75-85,000," Wesley said.

A pretty penny for no potholes.

But Lori says it will be money well spent.

"The museum serves a lot of different organizations as well. As you can see there's the farmer's market. The Haley library also uses our parking lot for their special events and of course our everyday visitors," Wesley said.

"So it's not only the parking that it's an inconvenience for, there's a big inconvenience for us that have little carts to carry our stuff to our little sets, to our setups. It's very inconvenient, it's very difficult. The carts catch the bumps and it's just, it's really hard on our equipment," Villesca said.