IDEA releases statement on afternoon lockdown

MIDLAND, Texas — IDEA Travis was placed on lockdown Monday after a person made a threat toward the campus, according to IDEA Public Schools.
After the school contacted local police, no threat was found and the campus returned to normal operations.
IDEA Public Schools released the following statement regarding the situation:
"IDEA Public Schools is committed to ensuring the safety of our students on the road to and through college. Today, IDEA Travis received a threat towards the campus from an individual. When the threat was received, we contacted the local police department, and as a safety precaution, the school was placed on a short lockdown. No threat was found, and our school resumed normal operations."