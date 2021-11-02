More than a dozen crashes reported Thursday morning

Police report responding to 21 crashes, including four rollovers as of 8:30 a.m.

ODESSA, Texas — Slick roads are the cause for more than a dozen crashes in Odessa Thursday morning.

Police report responding to 21 crashes, including four rollovers as of 8:30 a.m.

"OPD would like to remind the public to please be extra careful if traveling today through Tuesday as roads are expected to be slick. Please use extreme caution if you must travel on Interstate 20, Highway 80, and Highway 191," the department's spokesperson wrote in an email.

Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front that will allow enough time to stop your vehicle in case of an emergency. Drive with your headlights on and use extra caution when traveling over bridges. Avoid using cruise control and ease off the gas pedal or brakes if you start to skid.