Drivers cautioned to slow down under icy road conditions

With the weather getting colder, conditions are ripe for icy roads. Here are some tips for driving on slick roads.

MIDLAND, Texas — Driving on icy roads isn't an easy task. Sliding and skidding can become dangerous, but there are ways to handle the roads when the temperatures drop and the roads get slick.

With the winter blast making its way through the Permian Basin, drivers are going to have to deal with unfavorable road conditions. When the roads start seeing ice, Ned Simmons, owner of Big C's Driver's Ed, cautions drivers to slow down.

"We shouldn’t be at high speeds, and that’s the biggest thing when we have these adverse conditions. I know 191 says 75 mph, that is for favorable driving conditions. We need to be at 60-65 mph when we’re on 191. Same with the loop. The loop, we rise and there's a lot more ability to lose control," Simmons said.

Driving on icy roads at any speed can lead to sliding and skidding, but there is a way to protect yourself if you find yourself in that situation.

"Well the biggest thing is to take your foot off the accelerator. Do not hit the break immediately. If you hit that break immediately, you’re going to continue to slide and lose control. Take your foot off the accelerator, try to steer the vehicle in the direction that you do want to go into without making sudden turns and adjustments," Simmons said.

Sliding and skidding is more likely to happen if you don't exercise caution while driving under these conditions.

"A lot of people, they don’t have the experience. Obviously, we live in Texas. We don’t have a lot of snow or ice, and so again, they drive with the same concept of driving on a dry land. And so, they're pressing on their brakes you know when they shouldn’t be which causes people to slide," Simmons said.

If you have to drive, make sure you're aren't in a hurry to get to your destination.

"It’ll be better for you to be late then for you to start being in a rush and then get yourselves hurt or somebody else," Simmons said.