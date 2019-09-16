ODESSA, Texas — The Investment Corporation of America presented a check on September 16 for $100,000 to help with hurricane relief efforts in the Bahamas.

The donation will be sent to the American Red Cross and will be marked for the hurricane relief efforts.

"The values of our company is that we understand this is a very small world, and we effect each other in very real ways and we can have significant impacts if we open our hearts and reach out in love," said Barry Marks with ICA.

The Red Cross says the donation will be extremely helpful as they anticipate relief efforts will cost around $15 million.

