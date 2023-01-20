ICA donates $100,000 to Alabama relief efforts

ICA CEO John Bushman has pledged $100,000 to relief efforts in Alabama following devastating tornadoes.

ODESSA, Texas — The Investment Corporation of America, better known as ICA, is donating $100,000 to relief efforts in Alabama. The company says they just want to do their part to help our fellow Americans affected by tragedy.

This donation comes after the devastating tornadoes that hit Alabama last week.

ICA is also encouraging members of the community to donate to the Central Alabama Community Foundation as well.

Donate at 1033kissfm.net or text ALRELIEF to 44321.

Checks can be made out to Central Alabama Community Foundation and dropped off at:

Music City Mall

The MCM Elegante Hotel

The MCM Grande Fundome

ICA Radio (1330 E. 8th Street)

A-1 Homes Odessa

A-1 Homes Midland

Donations can also be mailed to ICA at: