I Love My Selfie holding Motown Experience

ODESSA, Texas — I Love My Selfie will be holding a MOTOWN Experience on January 28.

All things 60s, 70s and 80s Motown will be celebrated.

The event will feature live music from local musicians, drinks and the traditional selfie museum experience I Love My Selfie offers.

There will be two chances to experience this event, January 27-28. Both days will run 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $35 per person, though VIP tickets are also available. VIP tickets come with a table for four people as well as an exclusive bottle of wine and more for $200.