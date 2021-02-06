Korean War veteran wants the military legacy to continue within his family

"I kind of served from the day I was born because my dad was a General," says Retired U.S. Army General, William Tapley.

MIDLAND, Texas — William Tapley is a retired United States Army two-star General.

A man who followed in his dad's footsteps.

"So I grew up as an army brat," says Tapley, "it was my life, my father was a career Army officer, my grandfathers were both missionaries in Japan."

He wanted to be a leader like his father.

Fort Huachuca, my dad was very part of that. He came in and the it was still segregated. The white officers had a very nice up to standard Officers Club and the black officers had...I wouldn't put animals in it. So the first thing dad did was built a new officer club," says Tapley.

Tapley attended the Citadel, where he graduated top of his class.

"I got commissioned in 1950, Korean war and the Korean war started in 1950 so I was commissioned 2LT by Act of Congress, but because of war and top three graduates, I got temporary or acting 1LT."

This 90-year veteran does want to continue keeping the military legacy alive within his family.