'I am her voice': Jasmine Melendez's family, lawyer plead for information on her death

The family's attorney confirmed police are conducting a criminal investigation and asked for anyone with information on her death to come forward.

MIDLAND, Texas — The parents of 15-year-old Jasmine Melendez spoke publicly Tuesday for the first time since her death.

The two held a press conference in downtown Midland with their attorney Zeke Fortenberry.

He confirmed that a criminal investigation into Jasmine's death by Midland Police is ongoing.

Fortenberry also stated the family has the intention to proceed with both criminal and civil cases to get justice for Jasmine, and that they plan to hold whoever is responsible for her death accountable.

At this time, investigators and the family are waiting for final confirmation on Jasmine's autopsy, which the lawyer says could take 45 to 60 days.

During the meeting Jasmine's parents made a heartfelt plea, calling for someone to come forward with information to help them get justice for their daughter.