Attendees were able to browse educational booths, participate in giveaways and explore the preserve.

MIDLAND, Texas — The I-20 Wildlife Preserve held a WILD Exploration event on June 19.

The three-hour event featured booths focused on art, education, citizen science and more.

Attendees were invited to tour the 100-acre preserve, or attend an Essentrics class.

The event also featured booths from local businesses, food trucks, face painting, giveaways and swag bags.