I-20 Wildlife Preserve to hold premiere for new documentary "Playas: Land of Little Lakes"

MIDLAND, Texas — The I-20 Wildlife Preserve will premiere its new documentary "Playas: Land of Little Lakes" starting at 6:00 p.m. on November 18 at Centennial Park.

The documentary will be shown on the jumbotron with food trucks and fun family activities to explore as well.

The event is free with the help from their co-sponsors XTO Energy and ConocoPhillips.

Once the premiere is finished, families can enjoy a night of dinner and dancing to Comanche Moon at the Boots and Bolos Soiree at The Bush Convention Center.