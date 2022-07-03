I-20 Wildlife Preserve teaches kids and students about conservation

"Education is what we highlight the most, whether your 18 months old all the way to graduate students," said I-20 Wildlife Preserve volunteer Elaine Magruder.

MIDLAND, Texas — The I-20 Wildlife Preserve is a great place for students. Whether it be college students or younger kids being in nature is helpful for all ages and Saturday students were at the reserve learning and volunteering.

You're never to young to learn about conservation and the environment you live in.

"Education is what we highlight the most, whether your 18 months old all the way to graduate students," said Elaine Magruder, a volunteer with the I-20 Wildlife Preserve.

The goal is to get kids outside and educated.

"So this month's lesson is water, water everywhere and so what we'll focus on is why is water important and what things kids and families can do to conserve water and just the importance of water," said Mariel Juarez, Early Education Facilitator for the preserve. "Here at I-20 we want to focus on getting kids out in nature and getting kids to be comfortable in nature, so one part of that is teaching them about their environment and the resources that are available to them and how it impacts them."

Water conservation wasn't the only lesson being taught at the preserve today with medical students from Texas tech came out to volunteer.