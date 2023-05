The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and is completely free.

MIDLAND, Texas — The I-20 Wildlife Preserve will be holding its Playtime at the Playa event on May 16.

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and is completely free. The caregivers at the Wildlife Preserve will accompany the learners, ages 2-7, engage in play, learning and discovery.