I-20 traffic being diverted East of Loop 250

MIDLAND, Texas — An accident is causing traffic to be diverted off the westbound lanes of Interstate 20. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
Officers with the Midland Police Department are working the accident approximately one-half mile east of Loop 250. Traffic on Interstate 20 is being diverted west on Rankin highway.
According to a city spokesperson, a semi-truck hit the barrier cables. Crews are working to remove the vehicle. There were no other vehicles involved, and there were no injuries.