Hundreds of West Texas residents without power

According to Oncor, most of Odessa should have their power back on as of 10 p.m. Sunday.

ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: Most Odessa homes affected should have their power back as of 10 p.m. Sunday. Oncor is showing less than 100 Odessa homes experiencing outages.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

According to Oncor, there are hundreds of power outages in the West Texas area.

In Odessa, there are almost 1,000 homes without power. Currently the estimated restoration is unknown.

In Midland, there's about 600 homes without power. The estimated restoration is around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Other towns experiencing power issues are Gardendale, Monahans, Grandfalls, Kermit and Andrews.

To check when your town's power is estimated to come back visit the Oncor website.