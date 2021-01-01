Hundreds of West Texans trapped on I-10 for 10-15 hours until New Years Eve morning

They were driving along fine until I-20 turned into I-10.



"We were driving on a road that is supposed to be a 70, 80 mile per hour (road). We were going 10, 15 miles per hour, one behind the other because it was really bad. You couldn't really see the lanes or where you were going ...and then as soon as we got to I-10, that's when we stopped," Nieves said.



And it wasn't just the Nieves family. It was hundreds of others too, including Jordan Cummings.



"I've driven through snow before, but I've never driven in complete basic white out conditions. I mean you couldn't see more than 2 feet in front of the truck," stranded driver Cummings said.



He was driving the opposite direction, from El Paso to Odessa.



Both groups saw semis spill over into shallow banks and people turning on and off their cars to save gas.



"My daughter woke up and she was like, 'Mommy, please I want to go to bed, I want to go home' and I was like we can't do anything baby. We can't move. We have trucks behind us, next to us, in front of us," Nieves said.