The Human Bean offers special drink to raise funds for 4 year old battling cancer

The coffee shop will be donating 100% of proceeds from the drink to help little Marlee's medical costs.

ODESSA, Texas — The Human Bean is helping a special little girl make it through a tough battle.

Marlee is battling neuroblastoma, a type of cancer found in the kidneys.

To celebrate her fourth birthday, The Human Bean has created a special drink. The Princess Marlee is a frozen hot chocolate with princess sprinkles and swirls.

The drink will be available on August 17 from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. 100% of the proceeds from it will go to help Marlee and her family's medical bills.

Donations of any amount will also be accepted at the window for the fund.

To learn more about Marlee's journey as she fight cancer, you can click or tap here.