Howard County Volunteer FD to purchase new communication system with money from G.C. Broughton Foundation Grant

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Howard County Volunteer Fire Department has received a grant from the G.C. Broughton Foundation.

The $250,000 grant will go to purchasing new equipment for the fire department including a new communication system that will allow direct communication with other emergency organizations in Howard County.

The fire department had asked for $125,000 initially, but after the foundation's board thought it over, they realized the importance of donations to the department and ultimately gave them an additional $125,000.

“We appreciate that the G.C Broughton Foundation recognizes the importance of communication between the first responders of Howard County, and we are grateful that they are committed to providing the tools to help keep our citizens safe," says HCVFD Board President Eric Barber.