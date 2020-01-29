Cpl. Christopher Dominguez with the Big Spring Police Department (right) and Justin McCullough with the Big Spring Fire Department (left)
Big Spring Police and Fire Department Facebook pages
Sgt. Blake Jones with the Howard County Sheriff's Office, Corporal Christopher Dominguez with the Big Spring Police Department and Engineer Justin McCullough with the Big Spring Fire Department were the men honored.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation was started in 2003 by a woman whose son was serving in Iraq. The quilts are meant to symbolize healing.
On January 27, 2020, three Howard County veterans were awarded Quilt... s of Valor in gratitude for their service and sacrifice to their respective nations. The Big Spring Police Department is proud that one of our officers was among those honored. Cpl.
On January 27, 2020, three Howard County veterans were awarded Quilt... s of Valor in gratitude for their service and sacrifice to their respective nations. The Big Spring Fire Department is proud that one of the honorees is a member of the BSFD family. Justin McCullough is an Apparatus Engineer for the Big Spring Fire Department.