HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — Three veterans in Howard County were honored with Quilts of Valor on January 27.

All three of the veterans honored currently serve as first responders in the community.

Cpl. Christopher Dominguez with the Big Spring Police Department (right) and Justin McCullough with the Big Spring Fire Department (left)

Big Spring Police and Fire Department Facebook pages

Sgt. Blake Jones with the Howard County Sheriff's Office, Corporal Christopher Dominguez with the Big Spring Police Department and Engineer Justin McCullough with the Big Spring Fire Department were the men honored.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation was started in 2003 by a woman whose son was serving in Iraq. The quilts are meant to symbolize healing.

Big Spring Police Department On January 27, 2020, three Howard County veterans were awarded Quilt... s of Valor in gratitude for their service and sacrifice to their respective nations. The Big Spring Police Department is proud that one of our officers was among those honored. Cpl.