BIG SPRING, Texas — The Howard County Commissioners Court issued a county-wide burn ban Oct. 28.

All outdoor burning is prohibited for 90 days unless the Texas Forest Service says the drought conditions no longer exist, or the Commissioners Court determines the hazardous circumstances no longer exist.

This Order does not prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

These include firefighter training, public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations, planting on the harvesting of agricultural crops, or burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager certified under Natural Resources Code

Anyone found in violation of this Order could be charged with a Class C misdemeanor, and face a $500 fine.

