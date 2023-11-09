x
Howard County Fair to take place on Sept. 15-17

There will be live music performances, axe throwing, food trucks and much more.

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — The Howard County Fair will be officially taking place from Sept. 15 to 17. 

Admission to the fair will be only $5. There will be axe throwing, bull riding, music performances, carnival games, food and much more. Some of the bigger events include the first annual Bullnanza, a Karaoke Contest, Action Sports Entertainment and Dueling Pianos. 

Credit: Howard County Fair Facebook

The 2nd annual Howard County Car Show will also take place on Sunday, September 17. The carnival will open a day early on September 14 for those interested in getting an early peek at the carnival entertainment. 

For more information, people can click here

