Howard County Fair to take place on Sept. 15-17

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — The Howard County Fair will be officially taking place from Sept. 15 to 17.

Admission to the fair will be only $5. There will be axe throwing, bull riding, music performances, carnival games, food and much more. Some of the bigger events include the first annual Bullnanza, a Karaoke Contest, Action Sports Entertainment and Dueling Pianos.

The 2nd annual Howard County Car Show will also take place on Sunday, September 17. The carnival will open a day early on September 14 for those interested in getting an early peek at the carnival entertainment.