There will be live performances, food trucks, axe throwing and many more events over the three days.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The 2022 Howard County Fair will be taking place from September 16-18.

There is a $5 fair admission for everyone and there will be plenty of performances happening over the three days. Some of the performances include dueling pianos, Blackhawk and Diamond Rio.

On top of the performances, there will be a number of different contests including a hot dog eating event, mullet contest and car show. Food trucks, axe throwing and goat roping will also be at the fair.