Howard County Fair kicks off Friday

The fair will feature carnival rides and games, goat roping contests, musical performances and more.

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — The Howard County Fair has returned for 2021 and will be running Sept. 17-19.

This year's event will feature carnival rides and games, goat roping contests, a hot dog eating competition and more.

Aaron Watson will be performing on Sept. 18, with opening acts including Tylor Brandon.

Tickets for the concert start at $20 for front of stage standing room. You can purchase those by clicking or tapping here.

The fair is being held at the Howard County Fair Barn and Event Center off of Highway 80.

General admission for the fair is $5 for everyone over 10 years of age. Carnival attractions are not included in this ticket.