Howard County commissioners vote in favor of purple heart designation

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — Commissioners voted on Feb. 22 to make Howard County a purple heart county.

Purple heart counties honor those who were killed or wounded during military service.

This decision opens the county up to various promotions, including permanent signs erected around the county marking the designation.

Over 50 counties in Texas hold the purple heart designation according to the Texas Vet website.