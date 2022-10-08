Howard County wildfire at 80% containment

The Barber Fire is being fought by the Howard County VFD, Westbrook VFD and the Texas A&M Forest Service.

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — Crews have been fighting the Barber wildfire in Howard County since Tuesday evening.

The Howard County Volunteer Fire Department, the Westbrook Volunteer Fire Department and Howard County Road and Bridge have been working to contain the fire.

Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters have also responded to help battle the flames.

As of 1:12 p.m., the Texas A&M fire map lists the fire as being at 63 acres and 80% containment.

However, when the service was called out it had reached approximately 130 acres.