Howard College to celebrate its 75th Anniversary on September 30

The college will be hosting a slew of celebrations on all four of its campuses throughout the day.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Howard College will host its 75th anniversary celebration on September 30th on all four of its campuses.

This anniversary marks the first day of classes being held at Howard College.

“This day is a key part of our history and we felt like we needed to recognize it at each one of our campuses in honor of the support we have received from our communities over the last 75 years,” said President Dr. Cheryl T. Sparks. “Even though we have had to alter our plans for celebration due to the pandemic, we still wanted to recognize the importance of this day for our college and our students.”

If people cannot make the events in person, the college will also be live streaming their events through Facebook Live by going on each campus Facebook page.

“Our communities have supported us from the beginning, and we would not be where we are today without their ongoing generosity and support,” said Sparks. “We always want to celebrate our successes, but we cannot do that without celebrating those who are a big part of our strong foundation.”

The celebration will begin at the San Angelo campus, followed by the Lamesa campus, the Southwest College for the Deaf campus and finishing up with the Big Spring campus.

After the day celebration has been completed, the college will hold a Gala in the evening, which can also be view via livestream for everyone to watch.