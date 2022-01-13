Howard Co. Sheriff's Office warning about scam calls targeting minors

HCSO says the "investigator" tells people he is working on a case involving minors and needs to interview them.

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — The Howard County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about someone impersonating an officer over the phone.

According to a Facebook post by the department, a person identifying themselves as Sergeant Robert Williams has reportedly been calling people saying he is conducting an investigation involving minors and needs to interview them.

HCSO says they have no such investigation and anyone who receives a call like this should know the call is not legitimate.